4 Adults Charged In Midwest City 7-Year-Old's Murder

Four adults are now charged in connection to the murder of a 7-year-old girl in Midwest City.

Her parents and now her aunt and uncle are charged with 2nd-degree murder.

“I wouldn’t think they would do something to their child. They seemed regular people just going on with their daily lives,” said concerned neighbor Spenser Ganzy.

Three weeks after police arrested the child's parents, police arrested her aunt and uncle who lived in the same apartment.

The child's cousin told police that Violet suffered unspeakable abuse at the hands of all the adults living in the household.

“I noticed three cops coming out with brown paper bags. Then I see two other CSI investigators,” said Ganzy.

In early August, residents at the Vista Green Apartments noticed a flurry of police. “We didn’t know what was going on at that point,” said concerned resident Merriah Wood.

Investigators centered their attention around a busy apartment. “There were quite a few people that were living there,” said Wood.

Neighbors soon learned police responded after investigators said Anthony Yonko and Lisa Mitchell showed up at the hospital with their lifeless daughter Violet.

According to police the child, who had signs of rigor mortis, was bruised, and malnourished--weighing just 25 pounds. “When I saw her I thought she was a four or five-year-old, she did not look seven at all,” said Wood.

“She was in a diaper, I thought she was a toddler,” said a neighbor who asked not to be identified.

Police later arrested Yonko's brother David--and Mitchell's sister Tiffany. Their children told police Violet lived in her crib for months at a time, her legs and arms tied up, and her mouth glued and zip-tied. “I wouldn't think they would do something to their child,” said Ganzy.

The cousin told police that Violet was also beaten with a broom, and hot food was poured on her.

The child's cousin also told police that she would often take Violet outside in an effort to stop the beatings. “Shocked me since it happened right below us, it was terrifying,” said Ganzy.

In the days following Violet's death, residents paid their respects and placed flowers on her doorstep. “Someone made a sign on the door saying rest in peace baby girl, August 2024,” said Wood.

The child's aunt and uncle were initially charged with child abuse and neglect. The charges were recently upgraded to 2nd-degree murder.