Man Killed In Kingfisher Co. Crash

Tuesday, September 3rd 2024, 3:16 pm
A man was killed in a crash in Kingfisher County Tuesday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP stated that 70-year-old Hubert Bob Savell was pronounced deceased at the scene.
One other person was involved in the crash, and was transported from the scene to a local hospital with injuries but later was released, according to OHP.
The crash occurred around 10:00 a.m., and was near US Highway 81 and Kingfisher Regional Hospital Drive, OHP stated.
