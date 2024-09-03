Man Killed In Kingfisher Co. Crash

A man was killed in a crash in Kingfisher County Tuesday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

OHP stated that 70-year-old Hubert Bob Savell was pronounced deceased at the scene.

One other person was involved in the crash, and was transported from the scene to a local hospital with injuries but later was released, according to OHP.

The crash occurred around 10:00 a.m., and was near US Highway 81 and Kingfisher Regional Hospital Drive, OHP stated.