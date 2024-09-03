Police: Man With Gun In SW Oklahoma City Neighborhood Arrested

One person was arrested Tuesday morning after a man was seen with a firearm in southwest Oklahoma City Police, police say.

By: News 9

One man was arrested Tuesday morning after carrying a firearm in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said they received a call of a man with a gun inside of a house on Southwest 28th Street near South Lee Avenue.

While officers arrived on scene, authorities said Southwest 28th Street was closed from South Lee Avenue and South Shartel Avenue.

There have been no reports of injuries.