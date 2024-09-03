Missing Oklahoma Co. Teen Located, Police Say

A missing 14-year old who disappeared last week and was the subject of a search in Oklahoma County has been located, police say.

By: News 9

A 14-year-old who was the subject of a missing person search across Oklahoma County has been located, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

OCSO said the missing 14-year-old, who disappeared on Friday, has a history of running away, but had never been gone for so long.

OCSO said on social media the department thanks all those who helped spread word of the missing teen's disappearance.