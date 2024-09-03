Missing Oklahoma Co. Teen Located, Police Say

A missing 14-year old who disappeared last week and was the subject of a search in Oklahoma County has been located, police say.

Tuesday, September 3rd 2024, 4:18 am

By: News 9


A 14-year-old who was the subject of a missing person search across Oklahoma County has been located, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

OCSO said the missing 14-year-old, who disappeared on Friday, has a history of running away, but had never been gone for so long.

RELATED: Authorities Searching For Missing 14-Year-Old Girl In Oklahoma County

OCSO said on social media the department thanks all those who helped spread word of the missing teen's disappearance.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 3rd, 2024

September 4th, 2024

September 4th, 2024

September 4th, 2024

Top Headlines

September 4th, 2024

September 4th, 2024

September 4th, 2024

September 4th, 2024