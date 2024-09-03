Police Involved In Suspect Chase In SW Oklahoma City, 1 In Custody

Police are looking for the suspect who fled the scene after a police chase that caused a crash involving a police car in southwest Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed they had a short chase by car when two suspects caused a crash near Will Rogers Parkway and South Meridian Avenue.

They said one of the suspects is in custody while a second one is being chased on foot.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.



