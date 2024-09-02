Dinner and A Show: Civic Center Reveals New Dinner Menu For Upcoming Season

The Oklahoma City Civic Center is revealing new dinner menu items that will be available for preorder during the 2024-25 OKC Broadway season.

The OKC Broadway 24-25 season opens this week at the Civic Center, and along with some great eat performances, there is some great food.

“I am biased, and I think every season is wonderful, but this one, in particular, has some hits straight off of Broadway,” said Elizabeth Gray, General Manager of the Civic Center Foundation.

With shows like Moulin Rouge, MJ the musical, and others, this season really is expected to be one of the best.

And to make this season even better, the Civic Center is addressing what has been a big concern in previous years.

“Perhaps coming straight from work, straight from home, picking up the kids, not having time to stop at a restaurant. They can eat really high-quality, delicious food here,” said Gray.

Simply by going to the website, guests can preorder dinner items and select an arrival time to have dinner before the show at the civic center.

“We have the modifiers if you have any allergies, and it also has a big description of the menu,” said Gray.

All made possible by Chef Holly Bruhwiler.

“I made some fresh mozzarella yesterday, so I am going to cut some of that up and put some of that on here,” said Chef Bruhwiler.

She has been hard at work since she was hired only about two months ago.

“I have been in here literally since the day I got hired, working on the menu creating different things. I’ve tried different pestos, different sauces,” said Chef Bruhwiler.

As the season starts, she and her staff are ready for the big menu reveal.

“One of my very favorite new items is our Oklahoma charcuterie plate, and this one is going to be for four. We offer a smaller version that will be for two,” said Chef Bruhwiler.

There are sliders, chicken bits and many other options, including sweets that have already been approved by the staff.

“I sort of look forward to every afternoon having a little sweet treat or having a little sample come to my desk,” Gray said.

Orders are only offered for preorder online right now, to place your order for the next performance visit www.okcciviccenter.com/menu.