Oklahoma Highway Patrol Brings Pursuit To A Stop In SE Oklahoma City

A chase across southeastern Oklahoma City was brought to an end Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Monday, September 2nd 2024, 6:23 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A pursuit was brought to an end Monday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP said the pursuit was initiated by Del City Police at around 12 a.m. after DCPD said a paper tag had been ripped off the car they were following.

After the chase was taken over by OHP, troopers performed three tactical maneuvers to eventually bring the car to a stop.

It is unknown if there were any arrests.
