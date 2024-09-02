1 Arrested After Shooting At SW Oklahoma City Party

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning outside a home in the southwestern part of the city.

By: News 9

One person was arrested after a shooting outside a home Monday morning in southwestern Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said the shooting happened at around 3 a.m. at a house party near Southwest 44th Street and South May Avenue.

OCPD said a fight broke out, and people who were at the party exchanged gunfire in the street.

One person, a woman who has not yet been identified, has been taken into custody by OCPD.

There were no injuries.