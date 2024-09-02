1 Arrested After Shooting At SW Oklahoma City Party

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning outside a home in the southwestern part of the city.

Monday, September 2nd 2024, 10:20 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was arrested after a shooting outside a home Monday morning in southwestern Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said the shooting happened at around 3 a.m. at a house party near Southwest 44th Street and South May Avenue.

OCPD said a fight broke out, and people who were at the party exchanged gunfire in the street.

One person, a woman who has not yet been identified, has been taken into custody by OCPD.

There were no injuries.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 2nd, 2024

September 2nd, 2024

September 2nd, 2024

August 9th, 2024

Top Headlines

September 3rd, 2024

September 3rd, 2024

September 2nd, 2024

September 2nd, 2024