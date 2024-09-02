1 Arrested After Shooting At SW Oklahoma City Party

Monday, September 2nd 2024, 10:20 am
One person was arrested after a shooting outside a home Monday morning in southwestern Oklahoma City, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said the shooting happened at around 3 a.m. at a house party near Southwest 44th Street and South May Avenue.
OCPD said a fight broke out, and people who were at the party exchanged gunfire in the street.
One person, a woman who has not yet been identified, has been taken into custody by OCPD.
There were no injuries.
