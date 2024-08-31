Piedmont Secures 13-0 Win Over Midwest City In Week Zero

Piedmont and Midwest City went head-to-head Friday night. Piedmont came out on top winning 13 to 0.

By: News 9

Under ominous clouds at Jim Darnell Stadium, Piedmont took a 10-0 lead into halftime against the Midwest City Bombers.

The game wasn’t flashy, but it had its moments. A fumble by the Wildcats led to a scramble to determine possession, with Midwest City ultimately recovering.

Later, Piedmont faced its own challenge when a high snap bounced their way. This time, Gavin Mason was quick to fall on the ball.

Piedmont added three more points to the scoreboard, and the 13-0 score held until the end, giving the Wildcats a Week Zero victory.