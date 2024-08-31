Deer Creek Wins Against Bishop McGuinness, 53-17

Bishop McGuiness had their season opener against Deer Creek. Deer Creek won in Irish territory beating Bishop McGuiness 53 to 17.

By: News 9

Deer Creek opened their season with a strong performance against Bishop McGuinness, leading 6-0 midway through the first quarter.

Grady Adamson connected with Jaylen Davis on a short pass, and Davis showcased his speed, racing 63 yards down the sideline. The extra point attempt was no good, keeping Deer Creek ahead by six.

Still in the first quarter, Adamson delivered another pass, this time to Mason Smith, who scored just over the goal line. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful, making it 12-0 Deer Creek.

Deer Creek's lead increased to 15-0 before the Irish had a chance to respond. A mishandled snap resulted in a turnover, with Deer Creek recovering in Irish territory.

The Antlers capitalized on the opportunity, with Junior Yom-Bee scoring from seven yards out to extend the lead to 22-0.

Deer Creek continued their dominance throughout the game, ultimately finishing with a commanding 53-17 win over Bishop McGuinness.