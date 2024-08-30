Lawyer Representing Oklahoma Judge Accused Of Drive-By Shootings, Sexual Misconduct Says Client Has Rare Brain Disorder

A lawyer representing a Garfield County judge accused of involvement in two separate shootings as well as sexual misconduct says his client suffers from a rare brain disorder.

By: News 9

An Oklahoma judge accused of involvement in two separate shootings and sexual misconduct suffers from a rare condition affecting his brain, according to the judge's lawyer.

Garfield County District Judge Brian Lovell has been accused of being involved in two drive-by shootings, and has also been accused of sexual misconduct after two bailiffs at his courthouse came forward with allegations against Lovell.

RELATED: Garfield County Judge Faces New Allegations Of Misconduct

Lovell has also charged in Texas, where prosecutors say he shot at parked cars while driving through Austin, Texas.

However, court records now show more about a recent medical diagnosis of Lovel, with his lawyer suggesting at the time of the crimes, Lovell was and still is suffering from frontotemporal dementia.

Lovell's lawyer said this form of dementia can cause "irritability … inappropriate impulses … and bizarre out of character behavior changes."

The personality changes, Lovell's lawyer says, are consistent with the behavior described in the grand jury indictment.

Lovell's preliminary hearing is set for Friday in Garfield County.