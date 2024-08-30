OU Honors 1974 Championship Team At Home Opener, Switzer Reflects on Legacy and Reunion

It's been 50 years since the University of Oklahoma won the 1974 championship. To commemorate OU will honor the 19974-75 team at Friday's home opener.

It's been 50 years since the University of Oklahoma won the 1974 championship. To commemorate OU will honor the 1974-75 team at Friday's home opener.

“I look back on that era and think about, what we accomplished is really neat in college football,” said former OU Head Football Coach Barry Switzer. “ [We] had a lot of good players. It just all played well.”

It's difficult to find footage of the team because they were on probation during this period. Switzer says this was a motivation for the team.

“I told the team … we can't be on TV. … they gave us all these penalties and all that, but they didn't say we couldn't win,” said Switzer. “I said the best. The plays in the Big Eight conference won't be going to the bowl game, but the second best thing will be going to the bowl game,” said Switzer.

Soon Dewey Selmon will be joining his brother in the Hall of Fame. Switzers says the Selmon brothers did something never done before.

“What they did, it's never happened before or since in college football. Three brothers starting side by side at the same time, all three All-Americans all over all played pro football,” said Switzer, “All … just outstanding students and outstanding young men.

Switzers says that he thinks the 75-74 roster would put up a fight against today's SEC team. “

“They know how to play the option and they never had to play against it … I promise, that's the way it works. They would they would have a big time problem.

Switzers says he hasn't seen some of the men from the football team in 50 years and he looks forward to seeing them at the reunion.