'You Are Not Alone:' New Initiative For Human Trafficking Victims

Law enforcement and lawmakers have started an initiative to let human trafficking victims across the state know they are not alone.

Over the last few weeks, you may have seen billboards around the metro reading ‘You are Not Alone.’ It’s an initiative spearheaded by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, working to provide education and resources for victims of human trafficking.

State leaders and law enforcement banned together Thursday, to explain the initiative and the importance of agencies working together.

“If we save one life, if we save one life, it's worth it,” said Sen. Darrell Weaver, (R) Moore.

Law enforcement agencies across the state ban together with state leaders, working to ensure they provide a voice for the voiceless.

“I'm speaking directly to the victims of human trafficking; you have to understand you are absolutely not alone,” said Donnie Anderson, the director of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spearheads the effort, and the hope is to educate and empower victims to come forward.

“Nothing is more important than taking care of our most vulnerable,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Billboards, stickers, and posters with QR codes containing resources will be posted in bars, schools, restaurants, and businesses.

“We're trying to make people aware of what's going on in Oklahoma, and most importantly to help the victims in the state of Oklahoma,” said Anderson.

In this year alone OBN has already made 13 human trafficking arrests, recovered 30 adult victims, and two children.

“Identify, investigate, and intervene when a suspicion of human trafficking is occurring,” said Brandon Clabes, Executive Director of ABLE.

They all agree this is a team effort and wouldn’t be possible without the agencies working together.

“For the first time the state of Oklahoma has technology at its fingertips now that is enabling this fight,” said Steve Harp, director of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

“We work together, and we make our communities safer,” said Clabes.

There’s also an anonymous tip line that’s manned 24/7 where people can turn in tips or get connected to victim services: (855) 617-2288.