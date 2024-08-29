New Law To Protect Student Drivers In Oklahoma Takes Effect

A new law designed to protect student drivers in Oklahoma takes effect on Thursday.

A new state law to protect student drivers in Oklahoma takes effect on Thursday, following the death of an Edmond teen.

In 2020, 15-year-old Hope Shaffer was killed in a crash while in a car driven by another student driver. Afterward, Shaffer's family members pushed for a new law to protect other young drivers.

Under the new law, parents can now choose whether their child can be a passenger when another student is behind the wheel during a driver's education course.

According to the new law, a student driver is defined as anyone receiving driver education training while under the age of 18.