A crash involving a motorcycle and a cement truck left one person injured Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

-

One person was injured in a wreck involving a motorcycle and a cement truck Thursday morning in Oklahoma City, police say.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene of the crash at around 5:40 a.m. on Interstate 44 near Southwest 59th Street.

At least one person was taken to the hospital, although the cause of the crash is not yet known.