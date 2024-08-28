OU Improves Tailgating Experience As Sooners Enter SEC Era With Season Opener

The University of Oklahoma has its season opener Friday and university officials are hoping to step up the pregame experience following the move to the Southeastern Conference.

“The moniker of the SEC is, it just means more, and in Oklahoma, there's only one,” said Leah Beasley with OU athletics. "We kind of combined that into one more, so one more tailgate, one more fan, one more scream, one more decibel."

With the joining of the SEC, fans can expect a gameday like they've never seen before.

“In the past, it 'was here are all the places that you can't tailgate,' and now it is basically you can tailgate anywhere except for these very few places,” said Beasley

It's a historic season for the Sooners where they will face powerhouse programs with powerhouse pregame traditions to match.

“Tailgating is huge, and so a lot of those things our fans recognize, our leadership recognizes,” said Beasley

Boyd Lawn, located across from Campus Corner along ASP Avenue, is a new public spot for tailgating. This is just one of several tailgating spots for the season opener.

Sooner Scoop reporter, Eddie Radosevich was a champion for the return of Lindsey Street tailgating in 2023.

“When you add in the Tennessee and Alabama's of the world, I think the expanded tailgating is going to be awesome for the fan,” said Radosevich.