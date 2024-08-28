'We Appreciate You Guys:' Sooners Linebacker Danny Stutsman Donates Portion Of NIL Earnings To OU Walk-Ons

Star Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman surprised the OU walk-ons by donating a portion of his NIL earnings to them, the school announced.

By: News On 6, News 9

-

Star Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman surprised the OU walk-ons by donating a portion of his NIL earnings to them, the school announced.

The Oklahoma Football account shared a video on X Wednesday of Stutsman announcing the news.

"Obviously, there's days where you feel like your hard work doesn't get seen, doesn't get noticed but it really does here at Oklahoma," Stutsman said. "Every single day we appreciate you guys, this team would be nothing without you guys, I mean that from the bottom of my heart. I feel like I have a really good connection with all you guys and I just know how much you put into this program. With that being said, I want donate some of my NIL earnings to you guys."

Related: Oklahoma Sooners Football: SEC Travel Guide 2024-2024