Wellness Wednesday: Youth Mental Health

Dr. Brita Ostermeyer from OU Health said mental health concerns for adolescents have remained a concern since the pandemic. She talked to News 9 at 9 about what parents can do to help and the new Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health Center that will open in 2026.

By: News 9

Despite a slight improvement in mental health among high school students since the pandemic, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveal that a significant portion of youths are still grappling with severe mental health issues.

Dr. Brita Ostermeyer, Chief of Psychiatry at OU Health, discussed these trends and offered advice on how parents can support their children.

“40% of our youth are feeling profoundly depressed on a day-to-day basis, and 20% have suicidal thinking, how to kill themselves, on their mind, and 10%, which is one out of 10, already had a suicide attempt," Ostermeyer said.

Ostermeyer attributed the rise in mental health struggles to factors made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, including increased isolation and social media usage.

“Unfortunately, it has been increasing, and the isolation under COVID and the increased use of social media have made it worse,” Ostermeyer said.

With students now back in school, Ostermeyer said it is important for parents to be vigilant for signs of mental health issues.

“Moms and pops and families and teachers and coaches should be watching for changes in behavior in the pattern in sleeping, in engagement, but also performance such as school performance or sports performance," Ostermeyer said.

To maintain a connection with their children, Ostermeyer suggested that parents actively engage in their lives.

“The number one thing that parents can do is engage with your children, spend time with the children, even if it's just half an hour in the evening,” Ostermeyer said. “Having a meal together, having a play evening once a week, participating in their after-hour activities, going to the soccer game with them, knowing what your children are doing, what their concerns are and being connected to them and guiding them and being a good role model is absolutely important.”

For parents concerned about potential mental health issues, Ostermeyer recommends having open communication.

“One should be asking, 'Hey, how are you doing?' 'Let's sit down, update me.' 'Are there things that bother you?' 'Hey, what's on your mind?' 'What's occupying you?'

In terms of seeking professional help, Ostermeyer advised starting with a pediatrician or a school counselor.

“The very good first thing is always start with your pediatrician's office," she said. “They may refer to a counselor and another good place is at one's school. They are usually always a nurse or a counselor."

OU Health will open a Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health Center in 2026, which Ostermeyer said will be a great resource for families.

“This was made possible by the legislator and OU Health and many more. So there is, there is good hope coming for Oklahoma," Ostermeyer said.