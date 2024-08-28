Service Oklahoma Preparing For Changes Ahead Of New Vehicle Tag Law

With a new law affecting how Oklahomans will be able to register vehicles, the CEO of Service Oklahoma said his agency has been working to be prepared for when the law takes effect on Sept. 1.

By: News 9

With new changes coming to Oklahoma's vehicle registration process in only a few days, Service Oklahoma is working to be prepared when a new law takes effect.

The Mason Treat Act, named after Oklahoma Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat's son, who was involved in a wreck that left him hospitalized, will take effect on Sept. 1.

Mason was pulled over in January after the paper tag on his then newly-purchased vehicle expired, which had also not been replaced before the 60 day expiration. After being pulled over, another driver wrecked into Mason's vehicle, injuring him and the Canadian County deputy who pulled him over.

Now, under the new law, drivers who purchase a vehicle will be able to pre-register it, and receive a vehicle tag the same day they get behind the wheel.

News 9 spoke with Service Oklahoma CEO Jay Doyle, who said Oklahoma drivers actually now have two options.

"The individual that purchases the vehicle can go online and pre-register with us at Service Oklahoma," Doyle said. "It'll give you the option to print a paper tag to put on your car for a very short period of time, until we mail you the permanent metal plate, and so you'll get a permanent metal plate within 10 days. But if you actually want something quicker, or if you're not tech savvy, you actually go in person... They'll give you a plate on the spot to put on the back of your car."

Doyle said Service Oklahoma has set up a new website in order to assist the many Oklahomans who will be using their services, which can be found here.

"It actually has a checklist there as well, so if you are looking at purchasing a vehicle, it will walk you through what that means for you as an individual, whether you're purchasing from a dealership or purchasing from a private seller, whether you're trading in a car or not trading in a car," Doyle said.

Doyle said the new law only applies to vehicles purchased after Sept. 1, so for any vehicles purchased before then, drivers are still required to pay for their tag, title and the appropriate taxes and fees.