Norman City Council Unanimously Rejects Turnpike Expansion Resolution

The Norman City Council unanimously rejected a resolution that could have cleared the way for a turnpike expansion.

Tuesday, August 27th 2024, 9:28 pm

By: News 9


NORMAN, Okla. -

The Norman City Council unanimously rejected a resolution that could have cleared the way for a turnpike expansion.

Tuesday night's meeting was packed with opponents of the Access Oklahoma Turnpike Plan.

It would have meant more than 600 homes would be demolished for a "South Extension" through Norman's east side.

Many citizens spoke out against it and council members heard them.

The council spoke before tonight's vote- acknowledging the will of their constituents.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 27th, 2024

August 29th, 2024

August 29th, 2024

August 29th, 2024

Top Headlines

August 30th, 2024

August 30th, 2024

August 30th, 2024

August 30th, 2024