Norman City Council Unanimously Rejects Turnpike Expansion Resolution

The Norman City Council unanimously rejected a resolution that could have cleared the way for a turnpike expansion.

By: News 9

Tuesday night's meeting was packed with opponents of the Access Oklahoma Turnpike Plan.

It would have meant more than 600 homes would be demolished for a "South Extension" through Norman's east side.

Many citizens spoke out against it and council members heard them.

The council spoke before tonight's vote- acknowledging the will of their constituents.