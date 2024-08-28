Norman City Council Unanimously Rejects Turnpike Expansion Resolution

Tuesday, August 27th 2024, 9:28 pm
The Norman City Council unanimously rejected a resolution that could have cleared the way for a turnpike expansion.
Tuesday night's meeting was packed with opponents of the Access Oklahoma Turnpike Plan.
It would have meant more than 600 homes would be demolished for a "South Extension" through Norman's east side.
Many citizens spoke out against it and council members heard them.
The council spoke before tonight's vote- acknowledging the will of their constituents.
