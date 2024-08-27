Missing 30-Year-Old Norman Woman And 2-Month-Old Son Located

A missing woman from Norman and her child who were last seen monday evening have been located, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

According to OHP, 30-year-old Molly Elizabeth Kaase was last seen travelling on foot in Norman at around 7 p.m.. on Monday with her 2-month-old son.

At around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, OHP said Kaase and her son were both located safely.