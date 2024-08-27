'Made My Bones Chill:' Neighbors React To Norman Kidnapping Suspect's Death

Neighbors were left reeling after learning a man accused of kidnapping and beating a Norman woman was found dead in jail.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office believes he took his own life on Sunday, four days after his arrest.

“I wish he would have gone through the repercussions instead of doing something like that,” said neighbor Kimberly Pickett.

Tuesday, police say Daniel Freeman, a handyman, went to the victim’s home, tied her to a chair, and demanded money.

Neighbors told News 9 that Freeman planned to kill the victim but changed his mind after she begged for her life and promised not to tell.

“My heart broke for her. When I found out I couldn’t help but tear up,” said Pickett.

Last week Kimberly Pickett got a knock at her door. “I see a guy with a badge and a gun on his hip so I opened up the door immediately,” said Pickett.

Investigators asked to review surveillance footage. “I was like oh, my gosh. Is everything okay? He goes I wish it was,” said Pickett.

Initially unsure of what was going on, Pickett watched as detectives went door to door searching for information. “Something very serious happened,” said Pickett.

Pickett learned police believed a fellow resident of the Old Silk Stocking Neighborhood had been kidnapped and beaten. “She had two black eyes, it's so sad,” said Pickett.

According to police, the victim was eventually forced to withdraw money from her ATM. “Her hands and feet were tied up and she was taken to the bank,” said Pickett.

Police arrested Daniel Freeman, a handyman who had done work for the victim and several of her neighbors in the past. “Me having two small children I have to be on the lookout,” said Pickett.

Pickett learned Monday, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, that Freeman hanged himself in jail. “It made my bones chill, sick to my stomach,” said Pickett.

She says their community is now focused on healing. “I just want to be there to support her all the way,” said Pickett.

Fearing for her life the victim waited days before contacting police.

Records show Freeman had a history of money problems.

An investigation has been opened into Freeman's death.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office requested help from the OSBI.