Oklahoma City Police Seek Public Help In Identifying Bricktown Shooting Suspect

Oklahoma City Police need your help to find the suspect in a quadruple shooting. Police say the man opened fire into a crowd in Bricktown on August 18 injuring four people.

Two officers chased the suspect and fired their guns, but the suspect got away.

On Monday, investigators released surveillance photos of the suspect, his getaway car, and the alleged accomplice behind the wheel.

“We're looking for the piece of information that will break the case for us,” said MSgt Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Knight says investigators hope that information will come from the photos, which captured the suspect just before he got away.

“We know the car that's involved from the photo, a good look at it,” Knight said.

It was a silver sedan. Police say cameras also caught the driver, a woman, who police also want to identify.

“We believe that lots of people have cell phone video of it and we would sure like to see that,” Knight said.

Investigators say the fight broke out just before 2 a.m. when the suspect pulled out a pistol and started shooting. Four people were hit, two men and two women. All are expected to be okay.

“Obviously with that many people there, that could have turned into a very tragic situation,” Knight said.

Police say two officers in the area chased the suspect and both fired their guns during the chase. Now, investigators are relying on the crowd to help identify the suspect or driver.

“Often times somebody has that information, but they either don't think it's important or choose for whatever reason not to call but we want to hear from anybody with information anybody with evidence such as video footage or photos,” Knight said.

The officers who fired their guns remain on routine administrative leave. If you have video or photos of this shooting, or have information regarding this case, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or go to www.okccrimetips.com. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.