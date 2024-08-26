New Recommendations To Okla. Lawmakers On State Work Permits And Visas For Migrant Workers

After state lawmakers passed HB4156, commonly known as the immigration law, Gov. Kevin Stitt created a task force to create some policies to accompany the new law. News 9 sat down for an exclusive interview with the Secretary of Public Safety, Tricia Everest, to learn about the final recommendations from the group.

-

After state lawmakers passed HB4156, commonly known as the immigration law, Gov. Kevin Stitt created a task force to create some policies to accompany the new law.

News 9 sat down for an exclusive interview with the Secretary of Public Safety, Tricia Everest, to learn about the final recommendations from the group.

Secretary Everest says this is all about ensuring that anybody who wants to come and work in Oklahoma or bring their business to the state can do so.

The task force has five recommendations:

This task force recommends creating an Office of New Oklahomans to promote interagency coordination and collaboration on issues impacting noncitizens in the state and federal governments. This task force recommends empowering employers, internationally trained talent, and migrant workers with the tools and information necessary to fill high-need sector jobs. This task force recommends promoting policies that optimize efficiency for international talent navigating the credentialing process. This task force recommends piloting innovative solutions to increase work permits and visas issued to noncitizens seeking to move and/or live in Oklahoma The task force recommends issuing Driving Privilege Cards to qualifying immigrants to address public safety concerns

The task force was made up of eleven people, including immigration attorneys, higher education stakeholders, and representatives from the Mexican Consulate. The members unanimously approved the five recommendations that will now be turned over to state lawmakers and other stakeholders.

“We want the American dream to flourish,” said Secretary Everest. “We have so many barriers to recruiting and retaining global talent here in Oklahoma.”

State leaders are working to break down those barriers.

“We want to be able to expand industries, and whatever limitations there are, I appreciate that we come together to find real solutions,” said Secretary Everest.

Secretary Everest chaired the Oklahoma State Work Permits and Visas Taskforce, which was tasked with bringing forward ideas to recruit and retain migrant workers following the passage of HB4156.

“Congress has been silent on this for decades,” said Secretary Everest.

Secretary Everest says that the federal government has failed to take any action to update the visa process, saying now the state is taking action. The 11-person group developed what they’re calling the “Oklahoma First Model,” giving 5 recommendations to recruit and retain migrant workers.

“What's missing in general in America and in Oklahoma is the ability for people to be able to work here and to be able to thrive without the fear of being removed and losing their families,” said Secretary Everest.

One of the ideas came from Utah and would implement driving privilege cards for qualifying immigrants

“We can verify their nationality, their identity and their residency, but it has a very limited time frame,” said Secretary Everest.

One focus of the group was ways to both train and retain the workforce. Secretary Everest says many migrants are being trained at Oklahoma universities but can’t use their training in the state workforce.

“If I don't continue working for my university, I will lose my status. So, we've now trained a neurosurgeon, we've now trained the best journalist, and that person must go back to their country of origin for a period of years,” said Secretary Everest.

The task force also made a recommendation to streamline credentials, hoping that it would entice workers to come to the state seamlessly.

“If I'm a medical doctor in another country, I might come here and not be able to get a job that would even have a college degree because we don't recognize that licensing,” said Secretary Everest.

They are also envisioning a central hub to house all these ideas and streamline state and federal communications. The task force recommends creating an “Office of New Oklahomans.”

“Really, we need to be more robust and more proactive to fill the needs that Oklahoma has and allow for pathways for success,” said Secretary Everest.

This is just the first step in the process. Now those recommendations will go to lawmakers and stakeholders, and it will be up to them to create new policies or programs.

House Bill 4156 is still going through the courts, and the bill will eventually go before the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, Colorado.