Pauls Valley Threat Cleared, Law Enforcement Presence Increased Monday

After a threat was reported to a staff member at Pauls Valley Public Schools Sunday, law enforcement presence was increased on Monday, according to a press release from the superintendent.

By: News 9

According to the release, a verbal threat was reported to a staff member Sunday night, and administrators notified the Pauls Valley Police Department.

Officials stated that the threat had been cleared after 'findings reported to the district' and consultation with police.

Officials say that the school did have an increased police presence as a precaution as classes proceeded as scheduled on Monday.

The full release can be read below:

"A verbal threat was reported to a Pauls Valley staff member late Sunday evening. Administrators were immediately notified. Upon learning about the potential threat, our administrators immediately took action and collaborated closely with the Pauls Valley Police Department. The swift response, professionalism, and dedication of the Pauls Valley Police Department to ensuring the safety of our schools have been invaluable. We are immensely grateful for their partnership and support during this process. Based on the findings reported to our district and consultation with law enforcement, it was determined that the threat had been cleared and school could proceed as scheduled. As a precaution, law enforcement presence was increased on site this morning. We are thankful for the presence of the Pauls Valley Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol during this time. While we understand that situations like these can be concerning, we want to assure everyone that our students and staff's safety and well-being are our utmost priority. We understand that these events can cause anxiety among parents and students, and we are committed to maintaining open lines of communication throughout this process. Please know that we are doing everything possible to provide a safe and secure learning environment for all our students. We encourage parents to speak with their children about the importance of reporting any suspicious activity or concerns they may have. If you see something, say something! As a community, we rely on each other to help ensure the safety of all individuals within our schools. Thank you for your understanding, support, and trust as we navigate this together. Your cooperation is invaluable in our efforts to maintain a safe and secure learning environment. Let us remain vigilant and united in our commitment to the safety of our students and staff. Sincerely, Dr. Brett Knight Superintendent"