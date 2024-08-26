Summit Middle School In Edmond Closed Due To Water Main Break

A water main break has led to Edmond Public Schools closing Summit Middle School on Monday, with district officials saying they have opted to hold classes online and bus students already at the school back home.

By: News 9

Summit Middle School in Edmond has been closed Monday morning after a water main break, according to Edmond Public Schools.

The district said due to the water main break, classes will be held virtually on Monday, with student lessons added online.

The district's school buses will return students back home who were already picked up for the school day.

It is unknown when the break will be repaired, and when students will be allowed to return to the school.