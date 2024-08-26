Local Wrestler Set To Compete At World Championships

Eli Kirk is one of the best wrestlers in the state. At Guthrie, he placed at state all four years- winning back-to-back state titles in his junior and senior seasons.

-

Eli Kirk is one of the best wrestlers in Oklahoma. At Guthrie, he placed at state all four years- winning back-to-back state titles in his junior and senior seasons.

In his first year at UCO, as a redshirt, he was part of a National Championship team.

Now, he is raising money to travel to Spain for the U20 World Championships at the start of September.

Eli has clearly succeeded at every level so far- but the world stage is a different beast.

“It's definitely a different feel. Just, from all around the world, different cultures, different styles. But it is always is a blessing to be able to take that back home, watch film, take some notes, just learn from your mistakes or your success," said Kirk.

Eli started wrestling at a young age- in part, to help redirect his energy.

“Very rambunctious so many things that we were just like pulling our hair, like, what do we do? How can we, you know, fix this situation? Because we were just at our wits end were young parents, you know?" Said Eli's mom Lisa "Just seeing him grow over the years, how much he has changed, it's ... such an incredible journey that we've had with him.”

A large part of Eli’s growth came after he started finding success. He went 68-3 in duals in his last two years of high school, and it got to his head.

“I viewed myself, you know, being at a higher value than other people. And so, ... I had to drop that ego. I couldn't do that without my dad because a true character is shown behind the scenes. How he treats his peers and his friends and, ... taking care of others before yourself. So, I couldn't do that without my dad and my mom," Eli explained.

“I think the biggest thing is seeing him wrestle on a high level like that, that not only wrestling for himself but wrestling for Jesus as well, like he spoke about and just being a light for everybody else," said Eli's dad Patrick

Mom has her role too, as Eli’s number one fan.

Eli explains, “[People] always come up to me and like, yeah, your mom won't ever miss a picture. And she is always going to be the loudest supporter. I hang on to that.”

Eli and his parents are trying to raise enough money to send him to Spain for the Championships, which start Sept. 2. To donate to his fundraiser CLICK HERE.