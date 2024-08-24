23-Year-Old Man Killed In Grant County Rollover Crash

A 23-year-old man is dead after a rollover crash in Grant County just after midnight on Saturday.

By: News 9

-

A 23-year-old man is dead after a rollover crash in Grant County just after midnight on Saturday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Colby C. Smith of Lamont, Oklahoma, died at the scene on County Road 970, four miles east of Pond Creek, Oklahoma.

OHP said Smith was driving a 2022 Yamaha YXZ south on County Road 970 when he lost control and flipped the vehicle. He was ejected during the crash.

Smith was not wearing his seat belt, OHP reports.

The crash is still under investigation.