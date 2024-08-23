Pivot's Sweet Success: How Jamming Is Transforming Young Lives

Pivot is a nonprofit serving at-risk young people between the ages of 12 and 24, and about a year ago they started something they call jamming.

Pivot is a nonprofit serving at-risk young people between the ages of 12 and 24, and about a year ago they started something they call jamming.

Pivot is a turning point for young people who have had to overcome major challenges, like homelessness, are in the juvenile justice system, or have aged out of foster care.

“Pivot provides them with therapy, housing, basic needs like food and clothing, case management, employment, and education,” said Elizabeth McLeckie, with Pivot Preserves.

In addition to all the services, their latest venture is creating excitement.

“The young people learn hard and soft skills through making jam,” said McLeckie.

They call it Pivot Preserves, and it was all started by chance.

“There was one day that we received a donation of fruit from the regional food bank of Oklahoma,” said McLeckie.

The donation was sizable and not wanting the fruit to go bad they talked with their staff chefs and came up with a plan.

“Chef Lydia said, what else do you do with a bunch of fruit, that you don’t want to go bad? Let’s turn it into jam and preserves,” said McLeckie.

The idea was a hit with the Pivot young people.

“I never thought that I would be making jam,” said Pivot Preserves employee Holli Nejat.

There are many different flavors with more in the works.

“The best jam to make, in my opinion, has got to be apple butter, it’s so gorgeous, and it smells so amazing,” said Nejat.

The products are sold online as well as around town at different events, where the jam makers get to meet their customers and make sales.

“They said that me at the booth alone, like shot up our sells for that week, which was insane to me. I’m like, I’m really good at this,” said Nejat.

“Really take the pride and the ownership of what they have made and watch them sling some jam at the farmers market especially,” said McLeckie.

Instilling confidence and self-worth in a group of young people who genuinely need it

“I wake up feeling energized and ready to come to work,” said Nejat.

To order or ship the jam or preserves anywhere in the country visit www.pivotpreserves.org