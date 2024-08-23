Security Officer Charged With Possession Of Child Porn

A civilian security officer stationed at Tinker Air Force Base has been charged with possession of child porn.

By: News 9

The man has been identified as Colt Gladding Senior.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation worked on the case.

Investigators say Gladding had nude pictures of an alleged victim on his phone.

In a statement, Tinker said:

"Details of the allegations released in the case do not align with the core values of the brave Airmen that put their lives on the line every day..."