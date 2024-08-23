Multi-County Grand Jury Indicts Former Love County Treasurer For Embezzlement

In a press release Friday, Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced that the Multi-County Grand Jury has indicted former Love County treasurer Lory Hull on seven counts of embezzlement by county treasurer.

By: News 9

Prosecutors allege Hull, 45, embezzled a total of $21,499.13 over three months in the summer of 2020.

Drummond praised the work of the Multi-County Grand Jury in handing down the indictments.

“This case is all the more troubling because the alleged embezzlement was at the hands of an elected official responsible for the safekeeping of taxpayer dollars,” said Drummond. “My office will zealously seek justice for the residents of Love County.”

Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

