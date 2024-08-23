Pet Of The Week: Honey

Our Pet of the Week is Honey, a happy 7-year-old dog.

By: News 9

Our Pet of the Week is Honey.

Honey is seven years old and will greet you with a wagging tail and the cutest little tippy taps.

She loves meeting new people and just being a part of the fun. As a lower-energy gal, she would enjoy lounging around the house and soaking up her glory years; she loves sunbathing and taking it easy.

She has done well with kids and other dogs, though she can be selective of her doggy friends. She would rather be the center of your world.

Honey is one of those dogs that smile with their teeth and will show them when she barks, but do not be intimidated. This is just one of the things about Honey that make her unique.

Oklahoma Humane Society Links And Events: