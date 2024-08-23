EMSA Experiencing Busy Summer Of Heat-Related Calls, Numbers Trending Down From 2022

Oklahomans are used to the heat, but EMSA said more people have needed help due to heat-related illnesses. EMSA has taken 40 people to the hospital in August alone.

Oklahomans are used to the heat, but EMSA said more people have needed help due to heat-related illnesses. EMSA has taken 40 people to the hospital in August alone.

“It’s not to mess around with,” said Sandy Lesperance, EMSA district chief.

OKC’s recent cool spells can cast a false sense of security.

“It gives us a bit of a break but a lot of times that means our heat precautions tend to get a little lax,” said Kimberly Querry, public information officer for EMSA.

So far, EMSA paramedics have responded to 310 heat-related illness calls this year and have sent 193 people to the hospital. Calls have trended down over the past two years with 457 last year and 573 in 2022. Lesperance said high temperatures can’t be ignored.

Lesperance has offered this advice countless times – but it’s worth repeating.

“Sunscreen, obviously,” Lesperance said. “Drinking more water, staying away from teas, pops, caffeine.”

Lesperance said it is important to check on family and friends to make sure that their AC is working and that they're taking care of themselves. Lesperance said anyone working outside should dress appropriately and take routine breaks. Heat stroke can cause lingering health problems.

“A lot of times the elderly people are not well hydrated,” Lesperance said “[Heat stroke] can leave deficits over time that you don’t recover from.”

Preparation applies to people of all ages and abilities. Lesperance shines a light on safety amid a routine Oklahoma summer.

“Even the fittest people can go into cardiac arrest in this type of heat,” she said. “We don’t want anyone to get hurt.”