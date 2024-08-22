Oklahoma City Firefighter Charged With Lewd Or Indecent Proposal, Placed On Leave

An Oklahoma City firefighter has been arrested and charged with two counts of Lewd or Indecent Proposal, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

By: News 9

An Oklahoma City firefighter has been arrested and charged with two counts of Lewd or Indecent Proposal, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department has confirmed that Corporal Zachary S. Brown has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

OKCFD said it is committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct and will take appropriate action based on the investigation's findings.

“It is always a top priority for the Oklahoma City Fire Department to ensure the safety and well-being of our community and staff. We appreciate the public's understanding and patience as we work through this matter. Further information will be released as it becomes available,” OKCFD Battalion Chief Scott Douglas said.

The department said they cannot provide further details or comments until the investigation is complete.