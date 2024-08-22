The Porch Learns How To Preserve Flowers

The Porch took a trip to the Myriad Gardens to learn more about how to preserve flowers, whether they are from a big event or just for fun.

By: News 9

Preserving flowers is a fun way to have a lasting keepsake from a big event.

News 9's Jordan Ryan took the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to learn more about the process.

Zana Haqq with Archive Floral Preservation said she offers classes on flower preservation and does it for clients.

She said it is best to start the process as soon as possible after an event.

"So the book with me, and they just wanna keep their flowers in clean, fresh water and keep them in a cool place until they get them to me, and they'll be great," Haqq said.

She demonstrated how to press flowers, a topic in one of her classes.

She has several classes in the fall, one on Sep. 14 at The Big Friendly and one on Nov. 16 at the Myriad Gardens.

For more information, CLICK HERE.



