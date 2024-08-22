Body Recovered Following Lake Thunderbird Drowning Identified

A man who drowned Wednesday afternoon at Lake Thunderbird has been identified, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Thursday, August 22nd 2024, 9:58 am

By: News 9


One person who drowned on Wednesday at Lake Thunderbird has been identified by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP said 52-year-old Stacey Earl Womack of Spencer, Oklahoma, entered the water at around 4:30 p.m. to swim towards his boat, but went under the water and never resurfaced.

According to crews on scene, Womack was later located and recovered shortly before 10 p.m. and transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.

OHP said Womack was not wearing a flotation device, and the water depth where Womack was found was around 5.5 feet deep.
