OK County Deputies Use Drunk Goggles To Teach Dangers Of Driving Under The Influence

Following a recent reported increase in DUI crashes, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office has teamed up with other law agencies to make roads safer.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office recently reported seeing an uptick in DUI crashes, specifically parents driving under the influence with kids in the car. The Sheriff's Office has started teaming up with other metro law agencies to make roads safer and they are starting with the youth.

Oklahoma County deputies teach the impaired driving experience or simulations to middle school students up to senior citizens. They said education is key to making metro roads safer.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on social media this week of a metro father passed out at the wheel, allegedly under the influence.

“You got your child in the back seat,” said Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputy. “Like how high are you right now?”

Sergeant Christy Yokley said they see situations like that more frequently than they would like. That is why Yokley teaches the dangers of intoxicated driving starting with middle school and high school students.

“We try to open the eyes of students,” said Sgt. Christy Yokley, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Seeing is believing. Video of a metro 12-year-old in the drunk goggles recently went viral.

“It’s now up to 2.6 million. It’s just a video of a middle school student in Moore who was part of our junior police academy,” said Clinty Byley, Moore Police Department. “We do it in a safe environment where it’s controlled, where they can’t hurt anybody except for maybe a few cones.”

So, I put it to the test at the Oklahoma County driving course. Wearing the highest level of intoxication goggles, three times the legal limit.

“I had to look really close at what gear I’m in,” said Jennifer Pierce, News 9 reporter.

In my first few passes, I went slow and still hit several cones. Yokley had me pick up the speed. I left behind a trail of overturned cones. Yokley said the goggles not only simulate drinking alcohol but any kind of intoxicant.

“They’re really surprised just how much it impairs their movements and their walking,” said Yokley.

The county provides these experiences to schools, community events, citizen police academies, and any interested group.