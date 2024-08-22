Neighborhood Grandma Provides Cold Treats For Kids

At 80-years-old Ms. C lives out her passion and ministry every day and it includes a sweet treat for everyone in the neighborhood.

It’s that house in the neighborhood that all the kids come to, but there are no video games or toys here, just love and a lot of ice cream.

“They call me the neighborhood grandma,” said Cecillia Sullins, the neighborhood ice cream lady.

Every day around 4:30 as the kids get off the bus from school they come knocking at her door. In search of the one thing.

“What do you want today, a red popsicle?” said Ms. C.

Ms. C as the neighborhood kids know her, knows every child’s name. The kids are always welcomed in, and each ice cream order is filled with love.

Kids come up to the counter for a nice cold treat and talk about the day’s activities.

Her home is a safe home trusted by all the parents.

“Some of them come wanting ice cream for their daddy,” said Ms. C.

It all started when she and her late husband were enjoying ice cream in their garage with the garage door open.

“We were eating ice cream, and they wanted to know what we were eating, and they wanted the ice cream, so that’s how it started,” said Ms. C.

Almost fifteen years later she keeps her freezer and pantry stocked for her neighborhood grandchildren.

Through the years the relationships have become far more than ice cream.

“I go to football games, concerts, baseball games,” said Ms. C.

It is her ministry as each Tuesday she specifically prays for each kid.

She teaches them that the ice cream is free and God loves them, and she does too.

She purchases everything herself, never seeking credit or help. And with all the treats in the house is there ever a temptation to enjoy just a little?

“Sometimes. Before I go to bed I might eat a bowl, I shouldn’t but I do,” said Ms. C.