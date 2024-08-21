Watonga Officer At Center Of Investigation 'No Longer' With Police Department

The Watonga officer at the center of two use-of-force investigations by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is no longer with the police department, according to the city's police chief.

Wednesday, August 21st 2024, 4:54 pm

By: News 9


WATONGA, Okla. -

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into the officer's use of force with a struggling 15-year-old autistic boy, the second use of force investigation involving the same officer according to the sheriff. He was cleared in the first incident that involved a father taken into custody in front of his crying son on July 4.

Watonga Police Chief Beth Massey confirmed that the officer was no longer with the department but did not comment further.

