‘This Ain’t Right:' OKC Man Reflects On Experience With Gun Violence In Wake Of NE OKC Homicide

Oklahoma City police said late Tuesday night they arrested a suspect who they believe killed a young man and wounded another.

According to OKCPD, the two victims were walking down Northeast 23rd Street and Lottie Avenue when they encountered a man with a gun. This northeast Oklahoma City community sat on edge as investigators searched for answers.

“It’s gonna be some real emotions tonight,” said Brandon Sullivan, who lives shot east of where Tuesday’s shooting took place.

The signs of crime tape, police units, and Sullivan’s words illustrated the scene.

“Unthinkable,” Sullivan said. “Horrible. It’s sad as hell.”

Sullivan normally walks by this busy intersection on his way to donate blood, but this time police lights -- filled his eyes.

“We nervous out here just looking around,” Sullivan said. “This not who we are.”

Tuesday served as a reminder of his own experience. In Denver Colorado in 2015, Sullivan said he suffered a gunshot wound.

“This hits home,” Sullivan said. “It went through my stomach and shredded my liver completely. But it’s nothing devastating as this.”

Sullivan donates blood for a reason – to save others.

“IT helps people,” Sullivan said. “I know it helped me. It helped me survive. So, of course.”

At the scene, there was little to say, but Sullivan said people must act.

“I’m just sad for the family,” Sullivan said. “That’s all I can say. I’m sad as hell for the family.”

The Gun Violence Archive shows more than 10,000 people have died from gun-related deaths nationwide this year.

“It’s happening so much around the country,” Sullivan said. “Not just here.”

Tuesday’s scene painted another picture of a painful reality that Sullivan has seen and lived.

“This ain’t right,” Sullivan said. “It’s a shame man. This ain’t for nobody to go through. Somebody has to stop this.”

A friend of the person who died today had nothing but good things to say about them. They said Tuesday healing from this moment will take a long time.