Del City Grand Jury Petition Fails To Certify Enough Signatures For Investigation Into Myles Davidson

After Del City leaders say they submitted approximately 5,700 signatures last week in a petition for a grand jury investigation into Oklahoma County Commissioner Myles Davidson, the Oklahoma County Election Board certified 4,180 signatures Tuesday.

According to Del City Mayor Floyd Eason, statutory language bases the required number of signatures on recent election turnout. Davidson said that based on the formula, the number of required signatures is 5,000, falling out of reach of the signatures collected by Del City leaders.

“I am happy to move on from this ignorant distraction and continue serving the people of Oklahoma County,” Davidson said in a statement to News 9.

Mayor Floyd Eason expressed less confidence in the number required, saying he’s heard different interpretations of the formula presented in state statute.

“Once again we see failure as the result of a frivolous lawsuit attempt,” Davidson said “Don’t put ego before service at the expense of the tax payer.”

Del City leaders said that they had collected enough signatures to impanel a grand jury to investigate Oklahoma County Commissioner Myles Davidson on August 12.

The signatures turned in on August 12 to Oklahoma County Court Clerk Rick Warren were sent Tuesday to the State Election Board to verify the signatures are valid and from registered voters within Oklahoma County.

Del City Mayor Floyd Eason said 5,000 signatures is the maximum required to impanel a grand jury. Eason and Mid-Del School Board member Gina Standridge said they turned in approximately 5,700.

“5,000 doesn’t sound like a big number until you actually have to ask 5,000 people for their autograph,” Eason said. “Then it becomes a very big number.”

The petition approved for circulation by a district judge on June 8, launches allegations of corruption in office and willful maladministration against Davidson over his role in selecting a site for a new Oklahoma County Jail.

“We’ve asked questions that aren’t being answered and we want the grand jury to find out the reason why,” Eason said.

“Indecision and frivolous lawsuits are not the answer to the issues we are facing,” Davidson said in a statement to News 9. “We continue wasting time and money with their distractions. It is my hope they will eventually see the errors of their actions and start to provide productive solutions.”

“Most grand juries are for indictments, deciding whether or not somebody’s going to be charged with a crime,” Criminal Defense Attorney and Legal Expert Ed Blau said. “In this particular case, the grand jury could either recommend indictments or recommend a public official be removed from office.”

Blau said if the signatures are verified, it would be up to a judge to select either someone from the attorney general’s office or a special council or lead the grand jury investigation.

“If a grand jury determines there was either malfeasance or corruption in office, they can recommend removal,” Balu said. “It takes nine out of the 12 grand jurors to make this recommendation.”

State election officials have seven days to verify the signature count.