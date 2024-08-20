Oklahoma Men's Basketball Schedule For 2024-25 Released

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) unveiled Oklahoma's 2024-25 men's basketball conference schedule on Tuesday, featuring nine home games at Lloyd Noble Center. Weekend dates for the upcoming league slate have been finalized, while midweek contests will be announced by the conference office at a later time.

By: Soonersports.com , OU Athletics

-

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) unveiled Oklahoma's 2024-25 men's basketball conference schedule on Tuesday, featuring nine home games at Lloyd Noble Center. Weekend dates for the upcoming league slate have been finalized, while midweek contests will be announced by the conference office at a later time.

The Sooners start their inaugural SEC season in Tuscaloosa, Ala., against Alabama on Saturday, Jan. 4, before a home contest against Texas A&M (Tuesday, Jan. 7 or Wednesday, Jan. 8). OU treks to Athens, Ga., for a weekend outing against Georgia on Saturday, Jan. 11.

The Sooners return to Lloyd Noble Center for a two-game homestand against Texas (Tuesday, Jan. 14 or Wednesday, Jan. 15) and South Carolina (Saturday, Jan. 18). After no midweek contest, OU travels to Fayetteville, Ark., for a weekend clash against Arkansas on Saturday, Jan. 25 and a midweek outing in College Station, Texas, versus Texas A&M (Tuesday, Jan. 28 or Wednesday, Jan. 29).

The Sooners open the month of February at home against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Feb. 1, and then trek to Auburn (Tuesday, Feb. 4, or Wednesday, Feb. 5) before hosting Tennessee on Saturday, Feb. 8. Oklahoma visits former Big 12 foe Missouri in Columbia, Mo., for a midweek outing (Tuesday, Feb. 11 or Wednesday, Feb. 12) and continues its SEC slate against LSU on Saturday, Feb. 15 at LNC.

OU wraps up the month with a trip to Gainesville, Fla, to take on Florida (Tuesday, Feb. 18 or Wednesday, Feb. 19) before hosting Mississippi State on Saturday, Feb. 22 and Kentucky on either Tuesday, Feb. 25 or Wednesday, Feb. 26.

After a trip to Ole Miss on Saturday, March 1, Oklahoma hosts Missouri (Tuesday, March 4 or Wednesday, March 5) to wrap up its home slate. OU concludes its season at Texas, visiting the Longhorns on Saturday, March 8.

The SEC Tournament will be held in Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena March 12-16, 2025.

Times, midweek dates and television information will be announced at a later date.

For OU men's basketball season ticket information, contact the OU Athletics Ticket Office at 405-325-2424, email outickets@ou.edu or visit SoonerSports.com/Tickets.

2024-25 SEC Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 4 // at Alabama // Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Tuesday, Jan. 7 or Wednesday, Jan. 8 // Texas A&M // Norman

Saturday, Jan. 11 // at Georgia // Athens, Ga.

Tuesday, Jan. 14 or Wednesday, Jan. 15 // Texas // Norman

Saturday, Jan. 18 // South Carolina // Norman

Saturday, Jan. 25 // at Arkansas // Fayetteville, Ark.

Tuesday, Jan. 28 or Wednesday, Jan. 29 // at Texas A&M // College Station, Texas

Saturday, Feb. 1 // Vanderbilt // Norman

Tuesday, Feb. 4 or Wednesday, Feb. 5 // at Auburn // Auburn, Ala.

Saturday, Feb. 8 // Tennessee // Norman

Tuesday, Feb. 11 or Wednesday, Feb. 12 // at Missouri // Columbia, Mo.

Saturday, Feb. 15 // LSU // Norman

Tuesday, Feb. 18 or Wednesday, Feb. 19 // at Florida // Gainesville, Fla.

Saturday, Feb. 22 // Mississippi State // Norman

Tuesday, Feb. 25 or Wednesday, Feb. 26 // Kentucky // Norman

Saturday, March 1 // at Ole Miss // Oxford, Miss.

Tuesday, March. 4 or Wednesday, March 5 // Missouri // Norman

Saturday, March 8 // at Texas // Austin, Texas

Home games in BOLD.