1 Killed & 1 Injured In NE OKC Shooting, 2 Suspects In Custody

One person is dead, and another was injured in a northeast Oklahoma City shooting, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Friday, August 23rd 2024, 1:20 pm

By: News 9


Two people are in custody accused of a shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured in a northeast Oklahoma City shooting on Tuesday afternoon, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Police confirmed that two teenagers were walking down the street near Northeast 23rd Street and Lottie Avenue when shots were fired at them.

One victim was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

The other victim, a 17-year-old, was killed in the shooting, police say.

As of Wednesday morning, police confirmed they have two suspects in custody.

Lundon Mitchell, 33, was arrested for accessory to murder.

A 15-year-old was booked on a murder complaint.

Police added that it's believed several people saw this happen, and if you have any information to call the homicide tip line: 405-235-7300 

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 23rd, 2024

August 23rd, 2024

August 23rd, 2024

August 8th, 2024

Top Headlines

August 24th, 2024

August 24th, 2024

August 24th, 2024

August 24th, 2024