1 Killed & 1 Injured In NE OKC Shooting, 2 Suspects In Custody

By: News 9

Two people are in custody accused of a shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured in a northeast Oklahoma City shooting on Tuesday afternoon, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Police confirmed that two teenagers were walking down the street near Northeast 23rd Street and Lottie Avenue when shots were fired at them.

One victim was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

The other victim, a 17-year-old, was killed in the shooting, police say.

As of Wednesday morning, police confirmed they have two suspects in custody.

Lundon Mitchell, 33, was arrested for accessory to murder.

A 15-year-old was booked on a murder complaint.

Police added that it's believed several people saw this happen, and if you have any information to call the homicide tip line: 405-235-7300

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.