University of Oklahoma Athletics and Griffin Media are excited for a new partnership that will see OU Athletics programming distributed on KWTV and KSBI. The partnership will feature more than 250 hours of OU sports programming throughout the academic year.

Featured athletic programming will be football, basketball, softball, baseball and other sports and content will feature coaches shows, pre and post season shows, week in review and event highlights among the many programs on the weekly schedule.

The Sooner Sports content will air each weeknight at 10:35pm on KSBI 52 in Oklahoma City. The Brent Venables Coaches Show will also air on KWTV News 9 on Sunday nights during the college football season. It will start at 11:30pm on NFL singleheader days and 12:00am on NFL doubleheader days.

For More information on KSBI-Ch. 52:

COX Ch. 7, U-verse Ch. 52, DirecTV Satellite Ch. 52, DISH Network Ch. 52, Over-the-Air Antenna Channel 52, full channel listing can be found at www.news9.com/ksbi.



