Police Search For SW Oklahoma City Hit-and-Run Suspect

Police are looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run accident in southwest Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma City Police.

Tuesday, August 20th 2024, 9:24 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

OCPD said two cars were damaged after the suspect, who was driving a truck, hit a car and a tree before they fled the scene near Southwest 44th Street and Shartel Avenue.

Police say the truck sideswiped a car and continued to drive southbound on Shartel when they lost control, ran into a tree, and then left the vehicle.

While crews worked to clear the scene, SW 44th Street was completely closed, and traffic was being diverted on Shartel.

One person was transported to a local hospital as a result of the accident.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
