OCPD Searching For 34-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing

Oklahoma City Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 34-year-old woman who was reported missing. Police say that Lindsay Mathes was last seen on August 14 near North Pennsylvania Avenue and Highland Park Avenue.

Monday, August 19th 2024, 1:55 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -

Oklahoma City Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 34-year-old woman who was reported missing.

Police say that Lindsay Mathes was last seen on August 14 near North Pennsylvania Avenue and Highland Park Avenue.

Police also say that Mathes may be experiencing severe mental health issues.

If you have any information, police say to call 911.
