Caught On Camera: Unidentified Man Stomps On Puppy Outside Metro Business

Oklahoma City Police are turning to the public in hopes of identifying a man who was captured on video stomping on a puppy.

“Most people hear the stories about serial killers, start off killing animals, and it’s a real thing,” said Jon Gary, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Superintendent.

Police said it was caught on camera outside of a business in southeast Oklahoma City.

After witnessing the footage, police said that the man was a danger to society, and he needed to be identified before he was able to hurt any more animals or people. “It’s kind of mind-boggling as to how someone can do such a thing on such a defenseless creature,” said Gary.

The video was uncovered after a business owner reviewed her footage. The video showed an unknown man walking down the street, “He was holding the dog by its back legs. You can see from the video that as he’s walking, the dog’s nose is dragging on the ground,” said MSgt. Jennifer Wardlow, Oklahoma City Police Department.

“He punches it multiple times, kicks on him, stomps on him,” said Gary.

After repeatedly stomping on the dog, the video shows the man abandoning the dog as it manages to crawl away. “We have not found the puppy at this point. Obviously, our biggest fear right now is that he went somewhere, and he’s deceased now,” said Gary.

Investigators believe the man is close by, possibly living in a homeless camp or a neighboring home. “He was on foot, so we are kind of assuming that he lived in that area nearby,” said Gary.

They hope that someone can help police identify the man in the video. “Because anyone that’s willing to do this is a dangerous person,” said Gary.

Without an arrest, investigators fear the man will continue to commit heinous crimes. “These types of attacks typically lead to greater attacks on people, domestic violence. It’s important that we find this individual, it could help protect people in the future,” said Gary.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare has fielded several tips. If you have any information about the case, contact Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.