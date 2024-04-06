Pottawatomie County DA To Seek Death Penalty For Man Charged in Wife’s Murder

The Pottawatomie County District Attorney’s Office plans to seek the death penalty against a Macomb man charged in the death of his wife. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Frank Byers on Friday, but instead, prosecutors announced the last-minute change.

This new development forced the case to be continued but it’s a delay the victim’s family says they can accept. “It was an answer to our prayers,” said Barbara Harper, Makayla Meave’s mother. “It's good, God's good.”

Frank Byers entered the Pottawatomie County Courthouse with only one comment. “I did not do this, you know I didn’t,” defendant Frank Byers told the deputies escorting him inside the courthouse.

Byers is charged with killing his wife, Makayla Meave. Harper said as of two days ago, she was told the district attorney was not going to seek the death penalty. “It shook us pretty hard that they didn't see what he had done to her worth the death penalty,” Harper said.

Byers reported Makayla missing last September. Investigators say she was found shot to death a week later, her body found wrapped in carpet in a culvert near the couple’s home in Macomb. Since her death, Makayla’s sister Andria Meave says she takes it day by day.

“God's getting us through it,” Andria Meave said. “It's not easy, every day is different some days are easier but good news like this makes it a little easier.”

In court, the prosecution said it had discovered additional police reports and witness interviews that caused it to reevaluate the case. “We are a little bit surprised, particularly with the late notice, but we knew it was something that was a possibility, so we have always been prepared,” said Shelley Levisay with the Oklahoma Indigent Defense.

However, the defense said Byers was surprised. “He was obviously hopeful that wasn't going to happen and hopeful he would be able to be released,” Levisay said.

Instead, he was taken back to jail as the family waits for justice. “She deserves it, she deserves justice, and she deserves the max that we can get for her,” Harper said.

Harper also hopes anyone with information about the case, to come forward. “Now is the time,” she said. “It's really hard for us to believe that he did it alone.”