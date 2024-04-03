Edmond Man Arrested After Former Co-Worker's Body Found In House Fire

A house fire in Edmond has turned into a murder investigation after a man's body was found inside the home last Friday.

Police arrested the victim's former co-worker 32-year-old Matthew Branch. Edmond police were led to Branch by his former employer.

Court papers revealed the suspect was in a recent altercation with 31-year-old William Burgess at work and threatened him.

Edmond fire crews were called to a home near West 15th Street and Santa Fe Avenue last Friday afternoon. Neighbors reported seeing smoke.

“When they entered to extinguish the fire, they located one victim,” said Emily Ward, Edmond Police Department. “A 31-year-old male, deceased.”

Police were immediately called to the scene to investigate. The medical examiner later identified the victim as Burgess. Police said blood was found throughout the home and Burgess' truck was missing. Court papers showed police found the victim's truck the next day less than a mile from his home. Police said the inside of the truck was burnt and a bottle of accelerant was on the center console.

“Over these past few days, they’ve worked to identify a suspect,” said Ward.

Investigators got a search warrant for Matthew Branch's home in Edmond. The victim's former co-worker was arrested on Tuesday. Police said Branch admitted during questioning to stabbing Burgess and leaving the scene in his truck.

“He was placed under arrest for first-degree murder, first-degree arson and third-degree arson,” said Ward.

Police said the victim's dog also died in the house fire. Police did not have details on the altercation Branch and the victim had, only that Branch allegedly told the victim he would "get him."